NEW: International food chain wants to locate in Kildare

An international food chain has plans to open an outlet in Co Kildare.

Bram's Gourmet Fries, which is based in the Netherlands, wants to locate a restaurant in the Circle K filling station in Maynooth.

Plans for the outlet at the Carton Hall Service Station were submitted to Kildare Co Council.

The proposed restaurant unit, will include the sale of hot and cold food for consumption on and off the premises.

The designs comprise of a bespoke serving container, a doubled-decker seating container and storage container and a picnic bench seating area with two parasols.

There is currently another Bram's outlet on the Malahide Road in Artane.

There are 12 other restaurants in the Netherlands and Germany.