Kildare communities rally to support people in isolation

Communities in Kildare are rallying around to support people in self isolation, or those who are deemed medically vulnerable.

The hashtag #SelfIsolationHelp is trending to help people in isolation during the outbreak. It allows people to offer those in need help to do every day tasks such as going to the shops or even walking a dog.

A new group, Castledermot Self Isolation Help during Covid19, has also been established. People in the area can message the page, or contact 085 8393441 for help or assistance.

While the popular Naas Ball Facebook page is hosting the creation of a network to enable people in self isolation to maintain social contact, to obtain groceries, medications and other necessities.

In an online post they said 'OK people of Naas it is time I feel to start kicking in our Community Spirit which I’ve seen in the past during snow etc. Lets see if we can offer a means of help to those that may need it now or in the coming weeks.

If anyone in the Naas or surrounding areas are alone, isolated and need shopping, meds or anything else picked up, I’m in a position to help and can drop to your door. If you are in a position to also help please comment below and people can comment or message you. Please be discreet to those that may ask.

Do it for your local community. #Naas #SelfisolationNaas.'



