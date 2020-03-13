REVEALED: Plans for new 50-bedroom hotel at Goffs off the N7
A sale at Goffs
A planning application has been submitted to Kildare County Council by Robert J Goff & for the construction of a new three-storey 50 bedroom hotel off the N7.
The proposed development at Greenhills, Kill will include a hotel restaurant and bar and some bedroom balconies.
A total of 60 car parking spaces, bicycle parking and bus parking are contained in the designs.
The proposal is being backed by Goff & Company Ltd of Kill and a company named Kildare Hotel Opportunities Ltd based in Tullamore.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on