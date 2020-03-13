Kildare confirmations postponed until further notice

All Confirmations in Kildare and elsewhere are postponed until further notice in a bid to manage the spread of the coronavirus.

The restrictive measures, which have been put in place by the Church since yesterday, are to protect the most vulnerable and as a sense of care for the common good.

According to the advice in the current emergency situation, all are dispensed from the obligation to physically attend Sunday Mass. Kildare Parishes should inform parishioners of the local possibilities to participate in Mass via local radio and online.

It may be possible for some parishes to facilitate attendance at Mass while still observing the health authority’s limit of 100 people.

Meanwhile all non-essential pastoral gatherings and meetings, such as formation gatherings, retreats and seminars are cancelled. Attendance at Funeral services and Masses should be limited to close relatives and must not exceed 100 attendees within the church building.

Similarly, Church weddings and baptisms may be celebrated on condition that the attendance in church does not exceed 100 people.