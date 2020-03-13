Business as usual for our newspapers and websites  - Keeping the local community informed

It will be business as usual for the Leinster Leader, the Kildare Post and our websites during the current Covid-19 outbreak as we will continue to publish our newspapers and websites at this time.

We have a series of contingency plans in place to deal with Covid-19 and we have the infrastructure in place to ensure staff can work from home if the situation arises.

We have seen a surge in traffic to our websites in recent weeks as people endeavour to stay informed about the evolving situation with Covid-19 in their area. We will continue to provide an up-to-the-minute information service online for our community while our newspaper will analyse and assess the ongoing situation on the ground.

Our advertising team is always available and can be contacted using the details below. We are happy to assist local businesses with keeping our local community informed about opening times, offers and changes to business hours at this difficult time.

