Former Kildare school to be converted into restaurant and shop in €58k project

Planning permission has been granted to convert a landmark building into a restaurant and shop.

St Joseph’s School is located on School Street in Kilcock.

Also planned is an internal enclosed kitchen and a mezzanine overhead.

Solar panels and bicycle parking are also in the designs.

Large signage to front and sides of the new building are also proposed.

The 56.84 m2 property is situated on a site of 0.06 hectares.

The landmark period building in the centre of the town dates back to the 1870s.

It was a boys school in Kilcock for over 100 years until the mid 1980s.