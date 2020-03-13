Monasterevin credit union set up express lodgement counter

Monasterevan Credit union is open for business with usual hours but have arrangement for express lodgement to facilitate customers in the wake of the Coronavirus.

With the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) they are conscious that some members may want to avoid coming into the office to complete transactions or make enquiries.

"We remind members of our Debit Card payment facility whereby members can ring into office to make their payments. Enquiries regarding loan applications, etc can be made on info@monasterevancu.ie. To manage queues, we have introduced a temporary Express Lodgement facility in the office. Simply complete an express lodgement form, enclose this form with your cash payment amount into a lodgement envelope and then place the envelope into our secure express lodgement box.

All express lodgements are checked by two staff members and lodged to the members account daily. Lodgement forms and envelopes are available in the Office in Monasterevan Credit Union.

If you have any queries at all in relation to your account, please do not hesitate to contact us at 045/525838 or email info@monasterevancu.ie"