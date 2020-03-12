Kildare libraries to shut; public asked to keep away from Kildare County Council offices

Kildare's libraries are to shut from 6pm this evening, Thursday, March 12, to comply with today's government directive to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

In addition, the Customer Service Point at the council's offices in Athy, and all external offices outside of council headquarters at Áras Chill Dara in Naas will be closed to the public.

Services to the public will be available at the Kildare County Council offices at Áras Chill Dara. However, a statement from Kildare County Council this afternoon asked members of the public are asked to use online services and e-mail and to only attend at the office where necessary and by prior appointment.

"Many of our services can be accessed on-line via our website at www.kildarecountycouncil.ie or you may wish to contact us by telephone at 045-980200 or by e-mail at customercare@kildarecoco.ie."

The provisions will remain in place until Sunday, March 29.



Kildare County Council Contact information

During office hours - 045 980200

Out of hours - 1890 500 333

Homeless out of hours – 1800 804 307