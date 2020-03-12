LARK Kildare to postpone Cinderella production

LARK Kildare have announced that in view of the directions from the government they will postpone their 2020 production of Cinderella in response to Covid-19.

The live shows were due to begin on Tuesday, March 24 in the CMWS Hall until Sunday, March 29 and the cast and crew were working very hard to bring the show to the stage.

"It is with great sadness that our 2020 production of Cinderella is postponed given the latest directive from our government this morning," said PRO Kym Kelly.

"We will keep you advised of our new dates when we have them. All ticket sales stand and we will announce our new dates when we have them. We understand that this is unprecedented not only for LARK but the country and our cast, crew and committee would like to thank our patrons for their support."

The decision was made in the wake of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's announcement that a range of measures will come into effect from tomorrow in an attempt to contain the virus until Sunday, 29 March including schools, colleges and childcare facilities to close from tomorrow.