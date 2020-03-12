TRAFFIC: M7 blocked due to collision

The M7 eastbound is currently blocked between the two Naas exits - junctions 10 and 9 due to a collision.

Gardai are en route.

Traffic is very heavy on approach.

Gardai said: "Due to an incident, The M7 eastbound is currently blocked between the two Naas exits, junction 9 and junction 10.

"Gardaí are advising motorists to avoid the area and take alternative routes."









Meanwhile, there is a breakdown on the M4 between J4 Newcastle and J3 Lucan in the middle lane and traffic is slow on approach form J5 Leixlip and delays continue to the M50.