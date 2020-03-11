Sales of hand sanitiser soar Ireland amid the Coronavirus epidemic

Sales of hand sanitiser soar by 75% in Ireland amid the Coronavirus epidemic.

This significant rise in sales is attributed to increasing panic buying due to health fears around the worldwide spread of the Coronavirus, which was declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern in January 2020.

Irish supermarkets are undergoing a tumultuous period to date with retail sales increasing by 4% on last year. Additionally, other categories are showing similar growth despite the presence of the Coronavirus not being confirmed in Ireland until March 1 2020, according to Nielsen.

Nielsen data shows that sales of disinfectant sprays and wipes are up 24% on the same period last year, whilst sales of soap and antiseptics are up 6% on the previous month. It looks as though health-conscious Irish consumers may also be stocking up on more vitamins and supplements, which are up 5%.

Alongside the significant increase in sanitising and hygiene products, it seems as if Irish consumers are are stocking up on cupboard staples. Non perishable products such as home-baking ingredients, pasta, rice, cooking oils and condiment sauces and breakfast cereal rank high on the list.