Kildare Chamber urges workers not to be afraid to self-isolate on financial grounds in event of Covid-19 / coronavirus outbreak

County Kildare Chamber today welcomed the measures announced by the Department of An Taoiseach to ensure that workers would not be afraid to self-isolate on financial grounds in the event of an outbreak of Covid-19 / coronavirus.

The Government is to introduce emergency legislation in the Dáil to amend the rules on sick pay, which will see Illness Benefit rise from €203 per week to €305.

It will be available from the first day of illness rather than after six days as at present, and conditionality will be waived to allow the self employed to receive it.

There will be no minimum number of PRSI contributions, but medical certification will be required.

Chamber CE Allan Shine said today: "Whilst we remain in the Containment Phase, all necessary measures, based on public health advice, should continue to be implemented.

"The daily advice given by the National Public Health Emergency Team and Government is now critical and must be listened to and adhered to.

"Our concern is that people are taking advice from social media platforms - we encourage businesses to take advice from the HSE website and news bulletins.

"They can also contact our offices as we are in daily contact with government departments as this unprecedented health emergency is changing hour by hour."

Mr Shine said the priority for businesses is the welfare of staff and availing of correct information.

He explained: "The immediate concern for business is for the welfare of their staff and to ensure that they are aware of the significance of this global health emergency.

"Because there is no vaccine and no treatment the only way of limiting the spread of the virus is through good public community awareness and appropriate health care.

"We need to listen to the experts and the advice they give.”

