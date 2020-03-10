Kildare businesses count the cost of cancelled St Patrick's Day parades

Businesses in town where St Patrick’s Day parades have been cancelled next week are counting the costs of the loss to their businesses.

The owner of two bars serving food in Newbridge believes the loss of the local parade will have an impact on trade — but he still encouraged families to come out and enjoy themselves on the national feast day.



The Newbridge parade would have boosted the tills in shops, bars and restaurants throughout the town as thousands of people thronged to the main street.

Vivian Carroll of Judge Roy Beans and Edward Harrigan & Sons said he has put rigorous controls in place at both premises to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 / coronavirus.

There are hand sanitizers at tills and outside toilets for the use of customers.

He said: “The parade not going ahead will have an impact but I think people will still go out to celebrate the day anyway.

“I will have plenty of staff on and will be expecting a good trade.

“It’s a traditional family day, school children will be off and people will have put aside some money for it.

“St Patrick’s Day would be one of the best days of the year for our business in terms of food and drinks.

“Families would come in after the parade and you’d be busy for the day then.”

Vivian said his staff are sanitizing their hands regularly especially after handling money and customers are encouraged to do the same with hand sanitizers at till counters.

He added: “We’re in an unprecedented situation but people must remember that they have big say in whether this virus is spread or not — and that is by following the HSE guidelines by practising good hand hygiene and coughing and sneezing into a tissue.

“It’s important that we all work together, following the advice of experts, in controlling the spread of infection.

“We all have a responsibility for our own health and the health of others.”

Vivian said he has also placed a hand sanitizer at the door of his elderly mother-in-law’s home and he urged her not to allow anybody into her home without using it.