Misty start to the day in Kildare but sunny spells to come later

Today will start damp and misty across Co Kildare but sunny spells will follow as the rain clears for the rest of the day.

Conditions will become mainly dry by evening time.

Maximum temperatures will reach 10 to 13 degrees.

Tomorrow is forecast to be cold and blustery with sunny spells.

However showers will spread from the west during the day.

The showers will merge to longer spells of rain later in the day and some wintry falls are possible on high ground.

Highest daytime temperatures will generally range from 7 to 9 degrees.