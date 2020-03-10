Gardai seize modified car with “extremely dangerous” battery in boot

As part of Operation CURB, Gardaí seized six cars they believed to be modified in such a way that they posed a danger to themselves and other road users.

One vehicle had its battery wired up in the boot compartment and held with cable ties because a bigger engine left no room for it under the bonnet.

Gardaí from the divisional roads policing unit in Clare carried out the operation from 8pm on the 6th March until 3am on the 7th March.

The purpose of the operation was to detect and educate road users in relation to road safety and the dangers of modifying cars over the legal limit.

Three of the cars that were examined by the PSV inspector were found to be dangerously defective.

One car was found to have had its engine replaced by another. The modification did not allow a battery to be stored with the engine compartment and was ‘relocated’ to the boot area where it was found to be held insufficiently with cable ties.



Gardai said this was an extremely dangerous situation as the battery could start a fire or leak acid if disturbed.

The driver had failed to inform his insurer of these modifications and this may have implications for his insurance cover.

An examination another car found that the airbag malfunction lamp was permanently switched off and the suspension was modified so low that the car under carriage was dragging on road surface with the wheels trapping themselves on the body structure. This would render the vehicle unsafe on most road networks.

Other modifications made that rendered the cars dangerous to drive include:

* Handbrake not working;

* Airbags not effective;

* Lowered suspensions that rendered the vehicle dangerous to drive;

* Engine leaking oil to such an extent that it could not be driven following inspection;

* Tyres wider that those specified for the car. These tyres are capable of throwing debris into the path of other vehicles and the debris is not caught by the flaps.

* One car was found to have a modified (second) hand-brake. This would allow for the vehicle to ‘drift’ – an action deemed dangerous outside of controlled circumstances. The introduction of this modification interfered with the normal safe running of the car.

The other three modified cars detained for inspection were found not to have been in breach of any legislation.



The drivers of these vehicles were commended for their efforts in ensuring their car remained road worthy and legal.

Gardai said the drivers of the three cars will be dealt with by way of summons.