Monasterevin's St Patrick's Day Parade cancelled due to Coronavirus

The Monasterevin St Patricks Day Commitee have decided to cancel this year's parade.

In a statement the committee said that after careful consideration and an emergency meeting to "protect our community and the seriousness of the Covid 19 Virus have decided to cancel this years parade."

"We appreciate that this decision will dissapoint many people but in the interest of public health and to insure that Covid 19 is minimised we feel that this is the right decision to make. We will be in contact with all sponsors, participants and suppliers in the next few days."

This is just one of a number of Kildare parades that have been cancelled or postponed including Newbridge, Athy and Maynooth.