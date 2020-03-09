Athy St Patrick's Day Parade cancelled "to protect our community"

The organisers of the St Patrick's Day Parade in Athy announced this afternoon that the event next week has been cancelled do to concerns over Covid-19 / coronavirus.

A statement said: "Athy Town Promoters Committee after careful consideration in order to protect our community as best we can and the with seriousness of the Covid-19 virus we have decided to cancel this years parade.

"We appreciate that this decision will disappoint many people but in the interest of public health and to insure that Covid-19 is minimised we feel that this is the right decision to cancel Parade a massive thank you to all who were going to be part of this event."

The Athy Town Promoters Committee said that decisions on other events in the town in coming days would be made on a case by case basis.