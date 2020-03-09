BREAKING: Newbridge St Patrick's Day festival postponed over #COVID-19

One of the biggest planned St Patrick's Day parades in Kildare has been cancelled over the coronavirus COVID-19.

Newbridge St Patricks Day committee said that in light of the seriousness of the Covid 19 Virus, the Newbridge St Patricks Day Committee have decided that in the interests of public health it is best to cancel the Parade this year .

"It is the sensible thing to do," said PRO Morgan McCabe.

"The committee met and discussed the way the Corona Virus Covid 19 was spreading so rapidly. Up to now we had held off on a decision in order to follow the Government and HSE directives to avoid feeding into the panic and anxiety the the Corona virus is causing. In the end we decided the best action was to cancel the Parade. The virus is too dangerous particularly for our community elders and if cancelling can help in a small way its the right course of action. The committee under the guidance of Chairman Carl Murphy will review the situation when the virus has ceased and might run an event during the Summer. The committee wishes everyone a safe transition through this difficult time."