Kildare resident facing charges in relation to former suicide prevention charity Console

The Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE) has said that arising out of its investigation into the former charity Console, the Director of Public Prosecutions has directed that a woman be charged with a number of serious offences.

Following the DPP’s directions, the ODCE said that Mrs Patricia Kelly, with an address in Co Kildare, was arrested on Friday afternoon last and brought before Dublin District Court.

At this hearing, a detective attached to the ODCE informed the court that, at the DPP’s direction, Mrs Kelly has been charged with three offences.

Mrs Kelly is charged with one count of Fraudulent Trading contrary to section 297 of the Companies Act 19632.

She is also charged with one count of Fraudulent Trading contrary to section 722 of the Companies Act 2014.

In addition, she is charged with one count of Money Laundering contrary to sections 7(1)(a)(ii), 7(1)(b) and 7(3) of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering & Terrorist Financing) Act 2010.

In a statement, the ODCE said the Court was further informed that the DPP has directed that the accused be sent forward to the Dublin Circuit Court for trial on indictment.

Judge Blake remanded the accused on bail to appear again on 17 April, 2020 for service of the book of evidence.