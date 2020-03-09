Kildare property watch: four-bed Naas family home for €349,000

A four-bedroom detached family home at 6 Oldtown Lawn, Naas, has come on the market with Coonan Property.

The home is located in the highly-sought-after development on the Sallins Road, just a short walk from Naas town centre.

The property sits on a generous corner site with room for further expansion.

It features a large, open-plan extended kitchen with separate dining room as well as a generous living room, four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The house is conveniently located within walking distance of all local amenities including Naas GAA club, bus stops, schools and town centre.

The home is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of € 349,000

For further information please contact Michael Wright on 045 832020 or email mickw@coonan.com.