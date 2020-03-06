TRAFFIC: 4-vehicle collision on N7 causes long tailbacks but route cleared now

A four-vehicle collision on the N7 outbound near Rathcoole caused long delays earlier.

Tailbacks stretched back several kilometres to the Kylemore Road junction.

One motorist said it took one hour to go the short distance from Newland's Cross to Avoca in Rathcoole.

Dublin Fire Brigade firefighter and paramedics from Tallaght Fire Station attended the scene.

The crashed vehicles were moved to the hard shoulder.

There was one minor injury sustained.

The route was later fully cleared to traffic.