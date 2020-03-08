Kildare Town Community School undertakes big staff investment in first aid skills

There has been a big push in training seven new members of staff as First Responders and all staff teachers and SNA's have completed basic first aid training this year this year at Kildare Town Community School.



According to the Deputy Principal Fiona Behan the whole staff in January 2020 undertook about two hours of basic first aid training which was given by registered first aid training instructors.



“We have reviewed the first aid protocols, policies and procedures in KTCS and we raised €1300 through a non-uniform day just before Christmas and through a staff coffee morning,” she said.



“This helped raise money to purchase a new school defibrillator and a storing cabinet.”



This will be displayed outside the staffroom which is located upstairs.



“Our current defibrillator has been moved and is now displayed on the wall outside the school office, in view of a CCTV camera, so that it is accessible to the staff and students of KTCS.”



Meanwhile the battery of a third portable defibrillator was purchased so this can now be taken on trips outside of the school if needed.



“An order of first aid supplies, amounting to €396 was purchased and funded by the management of the school and this has now been distributed to P.E. hall, science labs, Acorn unit, staff room and many other practical classrooms in the school.



“A room has been completely transformed and is now used for first aid purposes.”