No extra time will be given for pedestrians to cross Naas Main Street

The amount of time granted to pedestrians to cross South Main Street in Naas (near the Bank of Ireland building) won’t be increased.

Kildare County Council is unwilling to alter the lighting sequence because the timespan is “in accordance with current regulations and considered sufficient.”

Pedestrians can see the “green man” light for seven seconds which is “an invitation to cross” and this combined with the flashing man amounts to 10 seconds - giving people up to 17 seconds. However, local councilor Bill Clear says not enough time is allocated because vehicles start to move and have to break suddenly because of the presence of pedestrians.

“The road is 10 metres wide and people have seven seconds, which is not enough for elderly people,” he told a Naas Municipal District meeting.

It often happens, he said, that people find themselves in the middle of the road “hoping the traffic will stop.”

He said pedestrians and motorists should not have a flashing light at the same time - and this scenario is not replicated at the North Mains Street/ Sallins Road junction.

KCC official Pamela Pender said “driver behaviour is a big part of the problem.”