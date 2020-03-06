Three-bed home in new development for sale in Kildare town for under €280k

DNG DOYLE are delighted to present this superb, 3 bedroomed, semi-detached property which is located on the Tully Road - a highly sought after location in Kildare Town and extremely convenient to the M7 motorway, providing direct access to Dublin City Centre, which is only 35 minutes’ drive away.

10 Oaktree Road, Cunnaberry Hill, which has a floor area of 20 sq. m./c. 1,292 sq. ft, is for sale for €279,950.

Kildare is synonymous with the equestrian world with The Curragh Racecourse on your doorstep and Punchestown a short drive away. Specifically, Tully Road is also famous for the Irish National Stud, set on c. 950 acres of rich green lands and synonymous with the World’s most famous racehorses such as Invincible Spirit, Sea The Stars, Hurricane Fly, Moscow Flyer and Beef or Salmon.

There is a range of Primary and Secondary schools within the immediate vicinity of Oaktree. In addition, an extensive range of local amenities including shops, supermarkets, crèches, churches, restaurants, bars and stylish boutiques are all located within walking distance of the development.

For those commuting to Dublin, access is by train, bus or the motorway, all of which are within a stone’s throw of Oaktree. Bus terminus approx. 1km, train station approx. 2km and motorway approx. 1km.

Schools: St. Bridget’s Primary School, Educate Together, Kildare Town Community School, Gaelscoil Mhic Aodha and Newbridge College (Approx 6km away).

Attractions: Japanese Gardens, The Irish National Stud, Kildare Village, The Curragh.

Football: Round Tower GFC, Cill Dara Rugby Club and Kildare Town AFC are all within a short distance of Oaktree.

The internationally renowned Kildare Village is on your doorstep with exclusive brands and designers such as Gucci, Ralph Lauren and Hugo Boss, to name but a few. These outlets, together with fantastic restaurants render Kildare Village a popular day excursion for many. In addition, there are playgrounds and walks in the town and Kildare Town is also home to supermarkets including Tesco, Lidl and Aldi.

This fine home is presented to the market in show house condition throughout and the current owner has decorated with great flair and attention to detail, with landscaped rear garden and Clane steel shed. The attic is also floored and ideal for conversion, subject to obtaining the necessary planning permission.

Accommodation briefly comprises of; entrance hall, main hallway, guest w.c., living room, kitchen/dining room, utility room, 3 bedrooms (master en-suite) and a main bathroom. The attic is spacious, ideal for conversion and is floored with access via Fakro loft ladder.

Outside is off street parking for 2 cars in the cobble-block driveway and a side passage to rear. The front garden is landscaped with a colourful variety of plant life. The rear garden is also landscaped and laid to lawn with a patio area and a pathway to the Clane steel shed which has ESB supply.



Features;

Superb, A3 Rated, semi-detached family home

Presented to the market in excellent condition throughout

Highly sought after location on the Tully Road

9 ft high ceilings

Gas-fired central heating

Triple glazed, PVC windows

Alarm

Classic, painted, Shaker style kitchen

Quality Robinson Oak worktop and upstand

Utility room

3 double bedrooms - all with built-in wardrobes

Quality flooring, tiling, fixtures & fittings

Spacious attic which is floored with Fakro Ladder and is ideal for conversion (subject to obtaining P.P.)

Landscaped gardens to front and rear

Clane steel shed with ESB supply

Outside tap

Cobble-blocked driveway with ample off street parking

Within easy walking distance of all amenities, The Kildare Village Shopping Outlet and the train station

Within easy commuting distance of Dublin