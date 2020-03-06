Gardaí will not stop using breathalysers due to coronavirus / Covid-19

Concerns about the spread of coronavirus/ Covid-19 will not curtail the use of breathalysers by gardaí, it was revealed today.

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) said Roads Policing Unit officers will continue to adopt health and safety protocols while breathalysing people, including the use of gloves and the proper disposal of the mouthpiece.

GRA president Jim Mulligan said said a new sterile mouthpiece is always used for each test and and a one-way bag is attached.

Speaking on RTÉ's Today with Sean O'Rourke, Mr Mulligan said GRA members will be guided by the evolving health updates from the HSE.

He said garda management have issued a comprehensive advisory in relation to the concerns around Covid-19 for all members of the force.







