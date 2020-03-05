TRAFFIC: Foggy conditions persisting across Kildare - turn on your fog lights!

Foggy conditions are continuing across Co Kildare this morning.

Poor visibility was reported on the M7/N7 from Kildare Village towards Naas and onwards to Citywest.

AA Roadwatch said: "Use your fog lights in the affected areas but be sure to switch them off afterwards."

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Weather Warning for low temperatures and ice in the Leinster area until 9am this morning.

Met Éireann said it will remain very cold across Leinster early this morning with frost, ice and patches of mist or fog.

Conditions will clear slowly later this morning.

Today will be dry in many areas with sunny spells. There'll be a few showers also.

Highest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees.

Tonight will be cold again with lowest temperatures of -2 to +1 degrees.