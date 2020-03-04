Large crowds in Prosperous to see William and Kate visit Londis shop

It started out as an ordinary March morning in Prosperous - but nobody expected that the village would have its first ever royal visit.

Some locals suspected something was happening when there was a lot of garda activity outside the Londis story.

It was due to be closed for an hour and parking spaces outside the entrance were reserved with traffic cones.

A large crowd had gathered by the time a cavalcade of several cars pulled up in the village after 11am.

Every vantage point was taken - a number of agile youngsters had climbed up poles for a better view.

Then the doors of a Range Rover opened and out stepped the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The crowd cheered and the royals smiled and waved before disappearing inside the Londis store.

They purchased vegetables to make vegetable soup with residents in the nearby Extern residential care home.

After emerging outside again, the couple chatted and posed for photographs with the gathered locals.

Then it was back into the royal vehicle again and off to Savannah House near Clane.