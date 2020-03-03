Naas man backing Sanders as 'Super Tuesday' gets underway in US presidential campaign

A Naas native living in the US will be closely involved in the US presidential election which incumbent Donald Trump will be hoping to win in November.

Conor Boylan is the board president of the Progressive Democrats of America (PDA) which is supporting the campaign of veteran Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Boylan believes that Super Tuesday taking place today will give a clearer picture of which candidates are getting the most support.

Super Tuesday will see 14 state primaries take place — where one-third of all delegates deliver their nominations for president.

Boylan moved to Oregon in 2006 and later married his long-distance American girlfriend Nora and they now have a three-year-old son Ronan.

The former Intel worker, who worked on the successful Barack Obama presidential campaign in 2008, believes that there’s a long way to go to polling day in November.

Boylan said: “If you look at the betting odds, it appears that Trump will be re-elected easily — but a lot can happen between now and November.”

The US presidential election, which is held on November 3, has a complex campaign which is mainly made up of a series of presidential primary elections and caucuses held between February and June.



Boylan said: “There is a very diverse cast of characters running for the Democratic party such as billionaire New York businessman Michael Bloomberg and former vice president Joe Biden, who has Irish roots.”

Factors

He added: “Any number of factors could affect voters’ intentions between now and November.”

Trump is currently riding high in the ratings but if the economy or jobs take any kind of an impact from factors such as Covid-19 / coronavirus, that could all change.

“The big question is: will everybody who voted Trump four years vote for him again, or will he gain new voters to make up for any voters he loses?

“It will be a fascinating contest.”

He added: “I believe Bernie Sanders has all the attributes to make a great president if he gets the chance.”

Boylan grew up in the Paddocks of Naas and went to St Corban’s national school and later the CBS.

He went on to study Manufacturing Engineering in Waterford IT and later worked at HP and then Intel in Leixlip as a technician and field service engineer.

Working for the contractor ASM gave him an opportunity to move to the Portland, Oregon in 2006 and that’s where his US adventure started.



Politics

Boylan grew interested in politics by watching Fox News and his wife encouraged him to volunteer at the local campaign office of the then Senator Barack Obama from Illinois which was embroiled in a tough primary battle with Senator Hilary Clinton from New York.

He explained: “It quickly snowballed from there as Obama won the nomination and faced off with Senator John McCain from Arizona in the general election.”

And the rest is history when Obama became the first African American US president in 2009.



Higher profile

Boylan believes that Sanders has a higher profile now than four years ago when he went on to 43% of pledged delegates compared to successful rival Hillary Clinton’s 55%.

He is also raising a considerable amount of funding from ordinary voters — just like Obama in previous campaigns.

Sander’s wife, Jane O’Meara Driscoll, who he married in 1998, has strong Irish links.

The new president will be inaugurated in January 2021.