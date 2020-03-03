NEW: Plans for Naas restaurant to be turned into four-bed home

Plans have been published for the proposed change of use of a former restaurant in Naas into a four-bedroom private home.

Trax restaurant on the site of the old railway station on Friary Road in the town announced recently that it will shut its doors in July.

The French-style eaterie urged its customers to avail of all gift vouchers before that day.

Planning permission has now been applied for changes to the Trax building, converting it into a large four-bedroom dwelling including adding a single bedroom in a proposed new internal mezzanine floor level.

New windows and doors are being planned for the original building.

Heritage type roof-lights are also in the plans.

The premises is listed on the Record of Protected Structures in the current Kildare County Development Plan 2017-2023.