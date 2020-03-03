FOR SALE: Perfect 'old world' cottage going for €100,000
Secluded location
This three-bed 'Old-World' cottage is close to a train station and the M7.
The 130 square-metre property is located on the outskirts of Portarlington at Tirhogar.
The asking price is €100,000.
The cosy detached home has an previous extension built on but requires refurbishment.
The dwelling is comprised of Open Plan Kitchen/Dining/Living Area, Living Room, three Bedrooms and a
It is just a short drive to Monasterevin with access to M7 Motorway.
The sales agents Tom McDonald & Associates said the property has excellent development potential and would make an ideal family home.
