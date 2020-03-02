Social Welfare inspectors question drivers at major Kildare Garda checkpoint

A major multi-agency Super Checkpoint was carried out on the R148 at Boycetown, Kilcock by Roads Policing Unit Naas on Friday in which 13 social welfare checks were carried out with two follow up investigations to be conducted.

Road Safety Authority Chief Executive Moyagh Murdock along with the Roads Policing Bureau and a delegation from the EU who specialise in transportation/Road Safety Policy were also in attendance.

An Garda Siochana thanked the public for their co-operation during this operation.