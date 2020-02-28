BREAKING: Extremely rare Status Red Weather Warning issued for Storm Jorge with Kildare upgraded to Status Orange

A Status Red Wind Warning has been for Galway and Clare due to very severe winds associated with Storm Jorge (Hor-hay) on Saturday.

Kildare and the rest of Leinster have been upgraded to a Status Orange Wind Warning.

There are now a total of SEVEN separate Weather Warnings issued by Met Eireann.

Met Eireann said a Status Red Weather Warning is rarely issued and cautioned that "people in the areas are expected to be affected should take action to protect themselves and/or their properties".

In Galway and Clare, forecasters said westerly winds will reach mean speeds of 85 to 100km/h in places on Saturday afternoon with gusts of 130 to 145km/h, with an elevated risk of coastal flooding - between 1pm and 4pm tomorrow.

A Status Orange Wind Warning applies for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford

Forecasters said westerly winds will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h for a time on Saturday afternoon and early evening with gusts of 110 to 120km/h, possibly higher in very exposed areas.

The warning is valid: 13:00 Saturday 29/02/2020 to 19:00 Saturday 29/02/2020

Other warnings are:



Status Orange - Wind warning for Galway, Mayo, Clare and Kerry



Status Orange - Wind warning for Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo



Status Yellow - Rainfall warning for Munster, Connacht and Donegal



Status Yellow - Wind warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford