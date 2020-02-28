Price agreed for landmark multi-use building in Newbridge

A landmark building in the middle of Newbridge has been sale agreed after being on the market for several months.

The Court is a three-storey mixed-use property incorporating retail, office and residential accommodation.

The property comprises four ground floor retail units and two second floor office units.

These units extend to an overall area of 829 sq m (8,922 sq ft).

The current occupiers including Permanent TSB and Midland Office Supplies while the second floor office unit is occupied by PJ Beirne & Associates.

Unit 4 (retail) and Unit 7 (office) were vacant at the time of the sale but wee offering the potential to secure new tenants and increase the rent roll.

The Court is located at the junction of the Main Street and Lifey Street in Newbridge.

The property is located 500m east of the Whitewater Shopping Centre while nearby occupiers include Penneys, Dunnes Stores and DID Electrical.

There is also ample parking located to the rear of the property