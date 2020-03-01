Kildare County Council: No footpath improvements at Friary Road in Naas

Footpath improvements at Friary Road near Poplar Square Naas may have to wait until the area is pedestrianised. The pedestrianisation of Poplar Square along with the upgrading of Dublin Road by providing cycle lanes and improved stopping facilities for buses were mooted three years ago.

Cllr Seamie Moore asked Kildare County Council to assess the “narrow footpath” fronting the hotel side of Friary Road leading to Poplar Square.

He said this should evaluate the the dangers of the sloping camber and the tiled surface.

The council said it's aware of the situation.

Cllr Moore said the surface is very shiny, people are slipping on it and there have been complaints for years.

District engineer David Reel told a Naas Municipal District meeting that the council is reluctant to spend money on a footpath that will have to be dug up when the area is pedestrianised. “I don’t want to spend public money on this and then have it ripped up,” he said. Cllr Moore said he accepted this but said some time has passed since the project was announced and “we could be looking at another one or two years.”