PHOTOS: Risk of more flooding around Athy as River Barrow spreads onto fields and roads

These drone photos show the extent of flooding in fields around Athy - but conditions could get worse over the weekend.

The River Barrow has burst its banks in many areas such as at this location at Maganey on the borders of Kildare, Carlow and Laois.

Parts of Athy town centre along the banks of the Barrow have also seen flooding.

But things could get worse over the weekend as Met Eireann is warning that a band of persistent rain will spread across Kildare early tonight, turning heavy at times.

Forecasters added: "This rainfall is likely to compound the current flooding situation."

Saturday will see Storm Jorge impacting Ireland, with heavy and possibly thundery showers spreading from the west during the morning.

Kildare Co Council crews will be on alert to respond to flooding incidents.

These drone photos by Rafal Szeremeta were taken yesterday [Thursday).