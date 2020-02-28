South Kildare pub and restaurant with living quarters for sale

A well known fully licensed bar and restaurant sitting on 16.3 acres is for sale.

The Hunting Ground located outside Athy offers huge scope to improve, expand, and redevelop an extensive property with huge potential.

The asking price is €550,000.

The extensive land is located to the rear of the property in three lots.

The yard at the side of the pub is used as a traders market on Saturday mornings.

The restaurant can cater for approximately 50 people and includes a commercial kitchen to rear.

There is living accommodation to rear. This is currently vacant and would require some modernisation to bring it up to contemporary standards.

The premises fronts onto the R418, the old Dublin road on the edge of Athy town with a large car park .