Pub in middle of Newbridge is up for sale

The well-known pub in Newbridge is currently for sale with a price tag of €500,000.

The Curragh Inn bar has come on the market in recent days.

The sale will not affect the current tenant who has leased the premises until December 2021.

The sprawling venue is one of the largest pubs in Newbridge and spans over 6,000 square feet (557 square metres).

Coonan Estate Agents said the pub’s prime town centre location gives it potential for further development.

The Curragh Inn has a large lounge area with a function room, smoking area, kitchen, cold stores and toilet facilities.

In addition, the first floor office space has recently been refurbished and some of the four offices overlook the Main Street.

There is also extensive additional space of around 2,500 square feet to the rear which is in need of full repair.

The premises was shut for several months in 2016.

The Curragh Inn is well known for music gigs and is also a popular venue for charity fundraisers.

Coonan’s Estate Agents said it expecting a lot of interest in the property.