Punchestown expansion under starter's order with €3m development project approved

Punchestown Racecourse has been given the green light for an expansion estimated to cost €3m.

Kildare County Council has granted the planning permission on the development.

Blackhall Racing Company trading as Punchestown will be extending the existing racetrack by approximately 660m.

A new ambulance track over a length of 1,890m is included in the plans.

New landscaping and planting of shrubs is also in the designs.

To facilitate the works, 1.15 million tones of topsoil, subsoil, sand and gravel will be sourced from a disused sand and gravel pit nearby.