Build a Bigger Online Audience - The Seánie Walsh Experience

Are you lacking a voice online?



Would you like to increase online leads?



This Kildare Local Enterprise week event will help you build a bigger audience and make a difference to your bottom line...



Introducing V353’s Creative Director, young media disruptor, social media entrepreneur and creative innovator.



Seánie Walsh is back with more for Kildare businesses. Discover the true power of digital marketing and ecommerce, explore the social media landscape and the website development tools available to help your business compete in the dynamic digital world with Creative Director of Los Angeles based, Business Rockstars.

Taking place on Monday, March 2, at the Osprey Hotel, from 2pm to 5pm.



Book Now by clicking HERE