Thefts from cars 70km apart may be linked, say Kildare gardaí

There were five thefts from cars in one day - Saturday, February 22 last.

The longest distance between the incidents was Leixlip to Athy - around 70km.

One incident took place at Arconagh, Naas when a vehicle parked outside a house was broken into.

Thefts took place from other vehicles parked in St David's Church car park in Naas and Our Lady's Church of the Nativity car park in Leixlip.

Other similar incidents took place in Ryston Sports & Social Club car park in Newbridge and at Nelson Street in Athy.

Gardaí believe that the incidents may be linked and are appealing for information.