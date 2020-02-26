90 suspected cases of Coronavirus tested in Ireland

To date, there are no confirmed cases of Covid-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland however the HSE has confirmed that 90 suspected cases of Coronavirus have been tested in Ireland thus far.

The National Public Health Emergency Team met on Tuesday as part of its continuous assessment of Ireland’s response and preparedness to Covid-19.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has stated the affected regions to include Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea, Iran, four regions in northern Italy (Lombardy, Veneto Emilia-Romagna and Piedmont) alongside mainland China.

It has also recommended that the upcoming Ireland vs Italy rugby match on Saturday, 7 March not to go ahead on public health grounds.

And the establishment of an expert sub-group to develop criteria for the risk assessment of other mass gatherings

Ireland’s containment strategy to transition to the isolation of suspected COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in community settings once tested

Speaking after the National Public Health Emergency Team meeting, Minister for Health Simon Harris, said:

“The National Public Health Emergency Team continues to monitor Ireland's preparedness in light of the evolving situation in Europe and globally.

“Today’s recommendations reflect the continuous assessment and adaptation capability of Ireland’s response to COVID-19, which will be ongoing as the situation unfolds.

“I welcome the recommendation to cancel the Ireland v Italy rugby match, which was made in the interest of public safety."

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer in the Dept of Health, elaborated:

“Having assessed recent developments in Europe and globally, Ireland remains in a Containment Phase. However, based on European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) guidelines, the cancellation of mass gatherings in this phase is justified in exceptional circumstances, and today’s recommendation to cancel the Ireland v Italy rugby match is based on the rapidly evolving nature of the outbreak in northern Italy, and the consequent risk of importation of cases into Ireland were the match to go ahead.

“Additionally, National Public Health Emergency Team has established a subgroup to develop criteria for the risk assessment of other mass gatherings. These criteria will be based on guidance from the European Centre for Disease Control and WHO."

The National Public Health Emergency Team has identified a new case definition to include Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea, Iran & four regions in northern Italy (Lombardy, Veneto Emilia-Romagna and Piedmont) alongside mainland China. Therefore, Ireland’s public health advice is now updated to:

Anyone who has been to an affected region (mainland China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Iran & four regions in northern Italy) in the last 14 days AND is experiencing symptoms should self-isolate and call their GP

Anyone who has been in close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the last 14 days AND is experiencing symptoms should immediately self-isolate and call their GP

Anyone who has been to an affected region (China, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Korea, Iran & four regions in northern Italy) in the last 14 days, and are well, should visit www.HSE.ie for advice