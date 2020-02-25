LATEST: Snow/Ice Weather Warning for Kildare
Snow on the way
Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Weather Warning for Snow/Ice for Kildare and the rest of Ireland for all day Tuesday and for early on Wednesday morning.
Forecasters said wintry showers, mainly of hail and sleet, will become increasingly widespread during Tuesday leading to icy patches.
Some snow falls will also occur.
The Weather warning is valid from 6am Tuesday morning until 9am on Wednesday.
