Rathangan's St Patrick's Park residents praise council for 'quick response'

The Saint Patrick's Park residents active group have praised Kildare County Council for a quick response after the entrance to their estate, which was in a hazardous condition, has been fixed.

The group went around their estate and highlighted a number of hazards and sent the images to Kildare county council for immediate attention last November. On the images were hand written messages to the council to 'fix our roads'.

Kildare County Council afterwards confirmed that €50,000 worth of funding had been provided for under the 2019 LPT projects for works in St Patricks Park in Rathangan.

The Council in response agreed to issue a tender to carry out a surface overlay at the entrance to the estate and the works are now complete.

A statement from the group said "We the St Patricks Park Residents Active Group would like to say a huge thank the Leinster leader for highlighting our issues with our entrance road that was in an appalling condition. We would also like to thank the roads department of Kildare county council for the quick and professional response to our road issues. We will continue to update you of future works and plans relating to our estate."