Prosperous schools collaborate to promote internet safety

Students and staff at St Farnan’s enjoyed themselves a lot when they ran a collaborative Safer Internet Day with the 5th class pupils from Scoil an Linbh Iosa last week.

On Tuesday, February 11, the school took part in National Safer Internet Day 2020 - #webwise

School spokesperson, Tanya Flanagan said: “We were delighted to celebrate our inaugural Safer Internet Campaign #SharewithCare in conjunction with 5th class students from Scoil an Linbh Íosa.”

This year they focused on the issue of information sharing online. St Farnan’s Safer Internet Committee devised and ran workshops on social media, password security and the internet for primary school students.

They also ran a poster competition and the winners received a stationary hamper. The primary students received a certificate of participation and a personalised bookmark from St Farnan’s, as well as a wristband to promote Safer Internet Day 2020. Ms Flanagan thanked Webwise.ie for the training for the Safer Internet Ambassadors and teachers in Google Headquarters in January.

After midterm St Farnan’s will be running workshops with our st year students.

Ms Flanagan sent a special word of thanks to their of 5th year students committee who worked very hard. preparing the artwork, interactive games and resources. “They represented themselves, their families and our school so well this morning while working with the primary school students. We are very proud of them.”

She also thanked teachers, Ms. Cassidy and Mr. Kenna, who coordinated the day’s events.