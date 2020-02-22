Great turnout for Féile Bhride Afri conference in Kildare town

This year’s Feile Bride Afri conference has been hailed as the best yet due to the enormous interest and attendance.

The theme this year was climate change and the title of the conference, whch was held on February 8 last, was Rekindling, Revitalising, Rewilding, Restoring.

“It was just incredible — it is just getting bigger and better each year,” said Joe Murray of Afri.

“There was the right blend of music and good speakers and people who go every year see it as a reunion of sorts.”

According to Joe there were a number of extraordinary speakers at this years event which included Shivam O’Brien; Michael Long; Mary Reynolds; Clare O’Grady Walshe and Nellie McLoughlin.

The theme this year was climate change and how to address it locally.

“As Greta Thunberg has become a world leader, speaking truth to power, exposing the emperor’s ‘no clothes’ — doing what those in power have abysmally failed to do,”

“The Feile Bride Afri Conference will be a response to Greta’s call to action. This will be the first year of the decade of real change. We must rekindle the flame; revitalize our energies; rewild whenever and wherever possible and restore our awesome planet to its former glory.

“We must in the words of poet Brendan Kennelly “Begin Again” because “something that will not acknowledge conclusion insists that we forever begin.”