People urged to report 'metal thieves' at electrical recycling sites

Members of the public have been urged to contact gardai if they witness electrical goods being taken from Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) recycling centres across Co Kildare.

The collection sites are a target for ‘metal theft’ as electrical cables contain copper wiring which can be sold on while some household appliances can have valuable components.

People are urged to bring old fridges, washing machines and cookers as well as computers and laptops which are all safely recycled in an environmentally friendly way.

A WEEE spokesperson said: “WEEE Ireland actively works with the an Garda Síochána Metal Theft Forum on preventative measures to stop scavenging and promote good environmental management of WEEE and other metal streams.

“Members of the public should also report any unauthorised activity to their Local Authority Waste Enforcement Officer or use the EPA ‘See it? Say it!’ app.

“All participants in the e-waste recycling system are aware of the challenges that unauthorised scavenging can bring and this was highlighted by a recent report by the European Electronics Recyclers Association (EERA).”

Nevertheless, the WEEE system in Ireland is one of the best performing in Europe, according to experts.

This is due to the support of the public, and a dedicated network of collection points including local authority recycling centres and retailers providing access for free e-waste and battery recycling.

When e-waste has reached the end of its useful life, members of the public are encouraged to recycle their e-waste at their nearest local authority recycling centre (at no charge) or participating electrical retailers (where there’s no purchase necessary), and drop waste lightbulbs to local authority recycling centres, hardware and lighting stores nationwide.

A spokesperson added: “Recycling waste batteries, electrical and lighting equipment allows resources like plastics, metals and glass to be recovered for further use in manufacturing, and ensures hazardous waste is disposed of safely helping protect the environment.

“From fridges to phones, laptops to lawnmowers, toys to power tools and everything in between – anything with a plug or battery can be recycled for free and each piece of e-waste matters.”

WEEE Ireland’s Small Things Matter campaign provides an interactive map of authorised collections points throughout the country, a list of what can be recycled and details of free electrical recycling day events.

Free Recycling Days

Two free electrical recycling day events will take place in Co Kildare next month, at Tesco Car Park Maynooth on Saturday, 21 March and Tesco Car Park Celbridge on Saturday, March 28.

Further details can be found on: www.weeeireland.ie