Floats wanted for Newbridge’s St Patrick’s Day Parade

The St Patrick’s Day Parade Newbridge 2020 committee are inviting the community and businesses in the area to participate in this year’s festival event. This year’s parade will start at our usual time of 12 noon on March 17. There will be traffic diversions between 12noon and 1.30pm to maintain access to Whitewater during the parade.

Carl Murphy the chairman of the committee said “the St Patrick’s Day Parade Committee are delighted to announce that great progress has been made with this year’s event,the entries are arriving in every day. This years theme is “2020 Vision”. This theme can be interpreted as looking back to the good old days or looking forward to what the future will bring. As always we are looking forward to some spectacular entries.

“As always, we have several awards up for grabs for the best floats in various categories and the best dressed shop window!

If you wish to enter a float please contact Carl at 087 6537847 or Morgan at 086 8128825 or email newbridgestpatricksday parade@gmail.com.