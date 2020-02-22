Kildare County Council will repair grass margins on historic Naas route

Kildare County Council says it will repair grass areas along a historical rail route following a complaint by a local resident.

Martin Higgins, who lives in the Ballycane area, wants repairs work carried out to some of the grass verges along the railway line walk (right).

The tarmacadam walk takes in part of residential areas of Sundays Well, Lakelands and Ballycane and traces part of the route taken by the railway line through Naas prior to the closure of the Naas train station. “The paths are messy (right) for people to walk on — you’d be mucked up the hilt and here is a risk of slipping,” Mr Higgins said.

He also questioned the need for vehicles to use the area as often given the risk of damage to the margin areas.

However according to KCC the weather is too wet to tackle any repairs.

However this will be done once the ground is dry enough and leaves will also be cleared from the area.