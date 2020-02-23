Tenders are being sought to build a new park near Naas

Tenders have been invited for the transformation of a former landfill site outside Naas into a public park and recreation area.

Offers have been sought from contractors by Kildare County Council from the shortlist of candidates and these must be returned by Friday, March 20.

It is hoped that work will commence on the remediation of the site this summer and it is expected that the expected that the work will take four and a half years.

The redevelopment of the 80 acre site was approved almost two years ago.

The main feature of the development will be three synthetic pitches suitable for multiple field sports — GAA, rugby and soccer, with floodlighting.

The council’s plan is to provide an amenity park with a multi-sports facility. It will have vehicle/pedestrian/cycle entrances, public walkways and informal tracks, a car park with 100 spaces and an overspill car park.

There will be a three five-a-side pitches, a playground, ponds, bee friendly planting, paths and a running track.

There will also be four changing rooms, toilets, a storeroom, bicycle parking and fencing.

The estimated overall project cost is €30m-€40m.

The dump site was closed down on foot of court order in 2011 after a series of internal fires within mounds of waste sent smoke and smells into the atmosphere.

This was followed by a multi-million euro clean-up operation.

Following an assessment of the site it emerged that while some domestic waste was taken there most of the refuse is construction waste.

During the subsquuent clean up operation, some 200 holes were drilled at various locations on the site to assess the potential for pollution and expert opinion subsequently described this risk as “negligible”.