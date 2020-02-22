Naas’ Big Ball is in for a colour change

Perpetual Motion — better known as Naas’ Big Ball — is set to turn a green on March 17 again this year.

Naas Mayor Carmel Kelly wants Kildare County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland to engage to make sure it happens and the issue will be raised at a meeting of the Naas Municipal District which takes place today.

The ball was commissioned in 1996 as a piece of motorway art and different art works decorate other motorways across Ireland.

Mainly because of its pivotal location, the ball is one of the better known art pieces.

The monument first turned green in 2108 once both TII and KCC were satisfied that there were no safety issues associated with lighting up the ball.

One of the issues mentioned at the time was possible driver distraction.

Any alteration to the appearance of the structure must first be cleared by KCC and Transport Infrastructure Ireland, which manages the major routes in Ireland .

Cllr Kelly is supportive of the greening of the ball and she believes that it brings Naas to attention of many more people.

The cost of turning the monument green for St Patrick’s Day last year came in at €700